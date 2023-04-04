Uruguay U17 take on Ecuador U17 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Uruguay U17 and Ecuador U17 meet in the 2023 South American U-17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. The Uruguayans are out of the three spots that could advance to the final stage, but they still have time to climb the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this U-17 game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Uruguay U17 are in the 4th spot of the Group A standings with a record of 0-1-1, a draw against Colombia 0-0 and a loss against Chile 2-0.

Ecuador U17 are the tournament host country and so far they are favorites to advance to the final stage, the Ecuadorians drew against Brazil 2-2 and won against Colombia 4-0.

When will Uruguay U17 vs Ecuador U17 be played?

Uruguay U17 and Ecuador U17 play for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship on Wednesday, April 5 at Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil. The Uruguayans are considered favorites but the home team has a better record and is willing to fight until the end.

Uruguay U17 vs Ecuador U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Uruguay U17 vs Ecuador U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 South American U-17 Championship, Uruguay U17 and Ecuador U17 at the Estadio Christian Benítez Betancourt in Guayaquil on Wednesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus.