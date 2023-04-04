Vancouver Whitecaps take on LAFC at BC Place in Vancouver for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at BC Place in Vancouver. The cousins play for a spot in the semi-finals. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC online free in the US on Fubo]

Vancouver Whitecaps reached the quarter-finals after eliminating Real España by 7-3 aggregate score, they won the first game 5-0 but on the road they lost 3-2.

LAFC also lost a game on the road against Alajuelense 1-2 but a place in the quarter-finals was already secured when LAFC won 3-0 at home.

When will Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC be played?

Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, April 5 at BC Place in Vancouver. This will be one of the most interesting games of the stage since both teams are favorites to reach the next round.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC at the BC Place in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.