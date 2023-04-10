Violette AC will receive Club Leon for the second leg of the 2022-20233 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Violette AC will play against Club Leon in what will be the first leg of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Violette AC were one of the big surprises of the round of 16 as, against all odds, they eliminated Austin FC from the MLS despite all the adversities they had to face, especially in the second leg game, in which they could not count on their full team as many players were denied visas.

Despite that, they eliminated the American team and intended to continue making history. However, in the game of the first leg of the quarterfinals they lost to Club Leon 5-0, which leaves the series practically defined. For the Haitians, it only remains to close their participation with dignity. For the Mexicans, simply look for a result that will take them to the semifinals.

When will Violette AC vs Club Leon be played?

The game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Violette AC and Club Leon the Cibao Santiago de los Caballeros Stadium, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic will take place this Tuesday, April 11 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Violette AC vs Club Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Violette AC vs Club Leon

This game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Violette AC and Club Leon can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

