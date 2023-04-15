West Ham and Arsenal will clash off on Sunday at London Stadium in the 31st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

West Ham and Arsenal will play at London Stadium in London on the Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 54th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 35 wins so far, while West Ham United have eight wins to this day. The remaining 10 matches ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 26, 2022, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Gunners at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

West Ham vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

West Ham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Fubo (Free Trial), USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo