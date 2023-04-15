West Ham and Arsenal will play at London Stadium in London on the Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch West Ham vs Arsenal online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 54th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Arsenal are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 35 wins so far, while West Ham United have eight wins to this day. The remaining 10 matches ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on December 26, 2022, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Gunners at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
West Ham vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
West Ham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Fubo (Free Trial), USA Network, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo