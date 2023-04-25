West Ham will face Liverpool for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

West Ham vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

West Ham will receive Liverpool this Wednesday, April 26 in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch West Ham vs Liverpool online free in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool have improved a lot in recent games, obtaining important points that finally allowed them to enter the qualification zone for the Conference League, although of course for this team that is insufficient. They seek, at least to qualify for the Europa League, a goal they are close to.

They only have 1 point less than Aston Villa, the last qualified. That is why they will look for the 3 points. And they have a good chance of getting them as their rivals will be West Ham who are currently sitting in 13th place. They are 6 points behind the bottom and need to get points to stay out of those awkward positions.

West Ham vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 27)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 27)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 27)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (April 27)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (April 27)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (April 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

West Ham vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 4/HD

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock

