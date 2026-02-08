Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool receive Manchester City in a Matchday 25 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool
© Kate McShane/Getty ImagesDominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool

Liverpool will square off against Manchester City in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City online in the US on Peacock Premium]

The Premier League’s must-watch game this weekend delivers major stakes on both sides, with Manchester City and Liverpool meeting in a clash that could shape the title and top-four races. City need a win to keep pace at the top after Arsenal’s victory.

Facing Pep Guardiola’s squad will be Liverpool, who come in under pressure following wins by Manchester United and Chelsea, knowing three points are crucial to staying in the Champions League hunt.

When will the Liverpool vs Manchester City match be played?

Liverpool take on Manchester City this Sunday, February 8, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 25. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Phil Foden of Manchester City – Kate McShane/Getty Images

Phil Foden of Manchester City – Kate McShane/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City in the USA on Peacock Premium

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
