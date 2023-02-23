In the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League play-offs, Barcelona visit Manchester United. Read here to check out what happens if the second leg ends in a tie.

After a 2-2 tie in the first leg, this is the match everyone was expecting in the 2022-2023 Europa League. Barcelona are leaders in La Liga and find themselves in the best moment of the season. The rebuilding process led by Xavi seems to be on track with players at a extraordinary level such as Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo.

On the other side, Manchester United want to be a contender again and Erik ten Hag seems to be the answer. The Red Devils are the only team in the United Kingdom still alive in four major competitions: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

So, in what should be a battle for the ages, two favorites to win the UEFA Europa League clash at Old Trafford. Read here to find out what happens if Barcelona and Manchester United tie in the second leg of the knockout round play-offs.

What happens if Barcelona and Manchester United tie in the UEFA Europa League play-offs?

If Barcelona and Manchester United tie at Old Trafford, the series will go to extra time considering the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw. With an even aggregate score, two periods of 15 minutes will have to be played. If the tie remains after the extra time, a penalty shoot-out will determine the winner.

Another important thing to remember toward the second leg is that UEFA abolished the away goal rules from all their competitions since the 2021-2022 season. This means that if the aggregate score remains tied in the second leg at Old Trafford, then the series have to go inevitably to extra time and a possible penalty shoot-out. No away goals as a possible tiebreaker.

The knockout stage play-offs in the UEFA Europa League will determine the final eight clubs which will get a chance to compete in the most expected Round of 16. The teams already qualified as group stage winners are Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, Freiburg, Arsenal and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The draw for the Round of 16 will be held on February 24th. The first leg is scheduled to be played on March 9th and the second leg on March 16th. The final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League will be played on May 31st at Puskas Arena in Budapest.