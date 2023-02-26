In the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup final, Manchester United play against Newcastle. Read here to check out what happens if the Red Devils lose at Wembley.

Manchester United seem to be back as contenders. Erik ten Hag and his rebuilding process has the team alive in the four main competitions they're playing: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League. They're the only club in the United Kingdom to do that this season. A few days ago, Manchester United sent a strong message by eliminating Barcelona in the knockout round play-offs of the 2022-2023 Europa League.

Meanwhile, after a new group of investors took over in 2021, Newcastle were transformed hoping to finally compete for titles. Right now, they are on fifth place in the Premier League and ready to pull a major upset in the Carabao Cup final. Newcastle are ready to play his first cup final since 1999 when they lost the FA Cup against Manchester United.

So, in a blockbuster matchup at Wembley, two historic clubs will meet with the Carabao Cup on the line. Read here to find out what happens if Manchester United lose to Newcastle.

What happens if Manchester United lose the 2022-2023 EFL Cup final against Newcastle?

If Manchester United lose to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, Newcastle will be officially champions as there is no second leg or replay in this stage of the tournament. Furthermore, Newcastle would automatically have a spot in next season's UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, if Newcastle clinches a spot to the Champions League or the Europa League at the end of the season, the highest placed club in the Premier League standings which aren't qualified for a European competition will take that berth.

The last official title for Newcastle was the 2006 UEFA Intertoto Cup, but that trophy came in a really awkward manner. The 11 clubs which surpassed the third round of the tournament were proclaimed champions. However, because Newcastle went farthest in the 2006-2007 UEFA Cup (now Europa League), the trophy was awarded to them.

If we look at other competitions, especially at the local level, the wait has been even longer for Newcastle: Premier League (1926-1927), FA Cup (1954-1955) and Texaco Cup (1974-1975). That's why the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United is pretty special for a historic club in the United Kingdom.