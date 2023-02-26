In the Carabao Cup final, Newcastle play against Manchester United. Read here to check out what happens if the Magpies lose at Wembley.

When a new group of investors took over Newcastle in 2021, the promise for thousands of fans was to put the club back in the place they deserved. That seems to be finally happening this season with The Magpies. They're currently on fifth place in the Premier League looking to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Furthermore, Newcastle are ready to play his first cup final since 1999 when they lost the FA Cup against Manchester United. It's important to remember that Erik ten Hag's team are the only club currently alive in four major competitions. Third place in the Premier League, fifth round in the FA Cup, Round of 16 in the Europa League and Carabao Cup final.

So, Newcastle and Manchester United go head-to-head trying to conquer a long awaited trophy for thousands of fans. Read here to check out what happens if Newcastle lose the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

What happens if Newcastle lose to Manchester United in the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup final against Newcastle?

If Newcastle lose to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final, the Red Devils will be officially champions as there is no second leg or replay in this stage of the tournament. Furthermore, Manchester United would automatically have a spot in next season's UEFA Europa Conference League.

However, if Manchester United clinches a spot to the Champions League or the Europa League at the end of the season (very probable), the highest placed club in the Premier League standings which aren't qualified for a European competition will take that berth. This would open the door for a lot of teams in contention at the Premier League.

For Manchester United, it will be their sixth Carabao Cup/EFL Cup trophy in history and their first title since the 2016-2017 season when they won the UEFA Europa League, the Community Shield and also the Carabao Cup with Jose Mourinho as coach. So far, it's a six-year drought for the Red Devils.