The UEFA Champions League round of 16 kicks off on Tuesday with a match between PSG and Bayern Munich. Here is what happens if both teams draw.

PSG and Bayern Munich are set to face off on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides are top of the table in their domestic leagues, nothing new. The main prize for both is to win the UEFA Champions League.

The series history for each club is six wins for PSG and five wins for Bayern Munich all in Europe’s top club competition. PSG has only lost 1 of their 5 matches played at home against the German giants.

Many fans who are new to the UEFA Champions League wonder how does the knockout stage work and what would happen if PSG and Bayern Munich end in a draw after the first game.

What happens if PSG and Bayern tie in Leg 1?

UEFA Champions League knockout round games are decided over two legs were the team that scores the most goals of that series goes on to win the series and move on to the next round. If both teams are tied on total goals, then 30 minutes of extra time is played (the away goals rule is not applied). If the score is still level at the end of extra time, the winner is decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Pereira; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting