Tottenham know how to get to the knockout phase but usually they get complicated in this very difficult part of the UEFA Champions League, and that is the advantage that Milan has over them. Check here what will happen.

What happens if Tottenham lose to Milan in first leg match of 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League?

Tottenham were lethal during the Group Stage, they won three games, drew two and lost just one to win the Group D standings.

On the other hand, Milan were the second best team in Group E, they shared the group with Chelsea Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.

During the Group Stage, Milan were slightly better than Tottenham as the Italian team scored 12 goals for and allowed only 7, while the English scored only eight goals.

What happens if Tottenham loses to Milan in the first game of the Round of 16?

If Tottenham lose to Milan in the first leg game of the Round of 16 that will put them in a difficult situation as they will return home to England and will have to play not only to win but also to beat the aggregate score.

During last season, 2021-2022, Tottenham did not reach the knockout stage, they did not even qualify for the Group Stage.

Tottenham have never won a UEFA Champions League, but they have a couple of Europa League titles, the most recent being during the 1983-1984 season.