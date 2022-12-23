The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 interrupted soccer activity in many major leagues in Europe and the world. Here we tell you when La Liga will resume in Spain.

Just a few days ago, the final of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was played, bringing to an end this year's edition of the world's largest soccer competition, which had interrupted activity in several leagues around the world. One of them was La Liga in Spain. Here we will tell you when the activity will resume in this interesting tournament.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup was played on an atypical date. Historically, the World Cups were played in the middle of the year, however due to the hot weather during the summer months in the host country, it was decided to change the date for the tournament to be played with a slightly friendlier climate.

That's why the tournament began on November 20 and ended on December 18, in what was once the height of the season for European leagues. That is why all of them had to finish their activity, and one of them was the Spanish League, which, as far as it was played, had Barcelona as the only leader.

When does La Liga resume?

The last Matchday of the 2022/2023 La Liga was played on the 14th, so activity will resume with Matchday 15, whose first games will take place between Thursday 29 and Saturday 31 December. The most outstanding game will be the derby between Barcelona and Espanyol, although there will also be other interesting ones such as Villarreal vs Valencia or Valladolid vs Real Madrid.

