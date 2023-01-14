In a high-stakes derby at Old Trafford, Manchester United came back from a goal down to defeat rival Manchester City. Here, find out when the last time Manchester United beat Manchester City was without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many teams have felt the wrath of Cristiano Ronaldo over the years, and the legendary Portuguese striker has shattered many records throughout his time with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is known for rising to the challenge in high-stakes contests and providing game-changing contributions.

Even while Ronaldo has a good track record against most teams, he has an especially good one versus City. Between the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, he faced them 15 times.

The 37-year-old managed to emerge victorious on nine of these contests, tied twice, and lost four. The current Al-Nassr star scored once every three games against the Citizens, but he netted five times against them in all competitions.

When did Manchester United last triumph against Manchester City come in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo?

During his team's tough 6-3 defeat in the first Premier League Manchester derby in 2022-23, Ronaldo was forced to sit on the bench. Since then, Erik ten Hag's team has gone eight games without a loss throughout the holiday season and beyond, giving fans hope for a favorable outcome in the second derby match.

This time, in a high-stakes matchup between the Manchester rivals with the Portuguese now a member of Al-Nassr, United came from behind to defeat City in a controversial and dramatic way. controversial way. Unpredictably, the Red Devils have found themselves in the thick of the Premier League championship fight.

Despite a first-half lead from substitute Jack Grealish, the home side came from behind with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. When Fernandes scored to tie the game, he sparked a firestorm of debate since Rashford seemed to be in an offside position and had an obvious effect on the game despite not touching the ball.

Interestingly, the last time Manchester United beat Manchester City without Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad was on March 7, 2021. A 2-0 victory for the red side of Manchester away at Etihad Stadium upset the eventual Premier League champions. The superb performance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's players put an end to the City's unbeaten streak of 21 games.