Cristiano Ronaldo has had his FIFA rating plummet to its lowest point in 16 years after signing with Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Here, find out his FIFA 23 rating.

After openly criticizing manager Erik ten Hag for dropping him from his starting lineup, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to part ways. The Portugal captain was also benched during the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a similar incident, and his substitute, Goncalo Ramos, promptly scored a hat trick in the next game.

Since then, the 37-year-old star has signed with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he will reportedly earn £160 million a year, making him the most-paid soccer player in history. It has been claimed that as part of his deal, he would serve as an ambassador for the country's 2030 joint World Cup bid.

After considering opportunities in Europe, North America, and beyond, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus striker had decided to play in Saudi Arabia's Pro League. The Portuguese forward is making his first appearance in a game outside of Europe in his illustrious career.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared in FIFA 23 since joining Al-Nassr?

Together with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is consistently a top-five player in every FIFA game for the last decade. However, after moving to the Middle East, the Portuguese's run is over as his rating has slipped to 88 in FIFA 23.

Starting the season with a rating of 90, Ronaldo's Ultimate Team card has now dropped to 88. The decline in his overall rating has been mirrored by a decline in his in-game statistics.

His dribbling is now at 81 instead of 84, and his stamina is 70 instead of 74. The last time the five-time Ballon winner was rated below 90 was in FIFA 11. Despite the modest drop in his rating, Ronaldo will still become his side's highest-rated player in FIFA 23. His lowest rating has been 87, on FIFA 07.

In spite of it all, FIFA players will still want to play Al-Nassr since the veteran superstar is a part of the team. But the Saudi Arabian roster hasn't been updated yet, so one would have no other choice but to play with Portugal in Kick-Off or as a free agent in Career Mode if they want to use him.