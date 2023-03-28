Haaland was supposed to be one of Norway's main weapons to play during the qualifiers, but things didn't go as the national team expected. Check here why he is not playing.

Why is Erling Haaland not playing for Norway vs Georgia?

Erling Haaland is one of the Norwegian top scorers, but he was unavailable during the first 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying round game against Spain.

Norway lost the first game of the qualifiers 0-3 on the road, that's a bad sign for them as Spain and Scotland won their games and are leading Group A.

Without Haaland Norway's offensive power is weak, they have only two forwards available to play and most of the plays come from the midfield.

Why isn't Erling Haaland playing against Georgia on March 28?

Haaland is injured, he is going through a groin injury, it is likely that he will need 2-3 weeks to recover. In addition to the UEFA Euro qualifiers games, Haaland will miss some Premier League games.

The options to replace Haaland are limited, Norway have two forwards, Alexanders Sorloth and Jorgen Strand Larsen. Sorloth is the more experienced of the two with 46 caps and 16 goals.

It is unlikely that Norway will be able to qualify without Haaland, but it is also likely that he will recover in time for the next two qualifier games.