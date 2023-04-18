Wrexham’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are considered by many the best owners in British soccer.

The story of Wrexham FC has captivated the soccer world, this little-known club from Wales that is in the English fifth tier and their Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue to make headlines.

On the pitch Wrexham FC are in a neck and neck race with Notts County in search of promotion to the fourth division next season. The club’s exploits are being presented all over the world in a docuseries and the team will play friendly matches in the United States this summer.

Marketing wise Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney scored a golazo, the club is known in all corners of the globe. Still, the owners continue to give back to the community that embraced them, here are just a few examples of what the two owners have done for supporters.

List of achievements and gestures by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

According to The Sun, the Hollywood duo have donated to needy causes such as paying for important utilities for a fan with cerebral palsy. Ryan Reynolds donated the total amount of £1,600 to provide kits for FC United of Wrexham. The youth club needed new uniforms and the Hollywood star put up the whole amount.

When the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney reached one year the duo bought drinks in the range of 365 G&Ts at The Turf Hotel for fans.

The owners are also set to embark on the renovation of Wrexham's Racecourse Ground, the stadium will have 5,500 fans as well as hospitality and office facilities.

The club as a whole will also invest in women’s soccer, if the men’s team reach promotion this season the women’s team will be semi-pro.