Real Madrid just lost Casemiro to Manchester United and is not willing to release another midfielder. After the Brazilian left, one club knocked on the Merengues door to see if one of their best players is available for €90 million.

The 2021-22 Champions League winners are always under the spotlight. Real Madrid has one of the best rosters in the world as each one of its players, even the substitutes, could possibly be starters anywhere else. That's why the teams are always searching for a chance to sign one of them for their squads.

For the 2022-23 season, Real Madrid has moved some pieces, especially in the midfield. Casemiro, one of the greates midfielders to ever play for the Merengues, left for a juicy offer from Manchester United. The Merengues signed Aurelien Tchouameni as his replacement and it seems like they are not thinking of loosing another player in this zone this year.

Report: Real Madrid rejected a €90 million offer for Federico Valverde

Real Madrid has nowadays one of the most peculiar combinations in the midfield as there's a mix of youth and experience that fits very well in Carlo Ancelotti's tactics. Federico Valverde enters in the first description as one of the most prominent talents in the Merengues.

The Uruguayan has proved he has a true talent for soccer. According to Transfermarket, Valverde has a €70 million value, but some clubs are willing to give more for him. Tomas Gonzalez-Martin, Spanish journalist, reported that a team (identity not revealed) offered €90 million for the midfielder, but Real Madrid rejected it.

Real Madrid's board has said that the Uruguayan is untransferable as many clubs have asked for his services. Federico Valverde has a contract until 2027 and a €1.000 million clause on him.