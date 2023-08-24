Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a competitive team looking to bounce back. It’s going to be Al Fateh facing Al Nassr at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr online free in the US on Fubo]
Al Fateh are among the best teams so far in the standings, considering they have only played two matches up to this point. They arrive in this matchup undefeated, thanks to a victory and another draw.
Al Nassr started with two consecutive losses that have put them in the bottom three to the surprise of most, but they are still title contenders. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo wants to come back after their rocky beginning of the competition.
Al Fateh vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time
Al Fateh will confront Al Nassr at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, August 25.
Australia: 4:00 AM (August 26)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr in your country
Australia: 10 Play
Belgium: DAZN Belgium
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital
Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: DAZN, Shahid
Kenya: Azam Sports 2 HD, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport, sportdigital
United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App