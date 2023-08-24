Al Fateh vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a competitive team looking to bounce back. It’s going to be Al Fateh facing Al Nassr at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al Fateh are among the best teams so far in the standings, considering they have only played two matches up to this point. They arrive in this matchup undefeated, thanks to a victory and another draw.

Al Nassr started with two consecutive losses that have put them in the bottom three to the surprise of most, but they are still title contenders. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo wants to come back after their rocky beginning of the competition.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al Fateh will confront Al Nassr at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Friday, August 25.

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 26)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Al Fateh vs Al Nassr in your country

Australia: 10 Play

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: DAZN, Shahid

Kenya: Azam Sports 2 HD, Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport, sportdigital

United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App