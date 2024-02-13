Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 14, 2024

In what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League round of 16, Al Feiha will take on Al Nassr. Here, you’ll discover comprehensive insights into this matchup, along with instructions on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team is aiming to progress in the continental tournament. Currently trailing the leaders in the Saudi Pro League by 7 points (a gap that, although challenging, is not insurmountable), this competition presents a promising opportunity to secure a title. Moreover, as the most prestigious tournament in the AFC, it offers a pathway to the Club World Cup.

Their opponents, Al Feiha, currently sit in 14th position in the Saudi Pro League. Their lackluster performance renders them as underdogs. However, given that this is their sole chance to clinch a championship, they are bound to approach the match with considerable determination.

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (February 15)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (February 15)

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (February 15)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (February 15)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (February 15)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (February 15)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 15)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Al Feiha vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, DirecTV GO

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC

Germany: Sport1+

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, RCTI, K-Vision, RCTI+

International: YouTube, Triller TV+

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: Startimes Sports Life

Malaysia: Astro Arena Ball, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Morocco: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life

Philippines: RCTI+

Portugal: Channel 11

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports AFC, SSC, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Switzerland: Sport1+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

USA: Paramount+