Al Hilal vs Al-Ahly: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for 2021 FIFA Club World Cup 3rd place game

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup is coming to an end. Al Hilal and Al-Ahly have already lost their chances of fighting for the trophy but they still have one remaining game aiming to finish on the podium. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The third place game will bring us an interesting clash. After shocking Monterrey, the Egyptian giants couldn't repeat last year's feat and lost to Palmeiras in the semifinals. But they'll try to bounce back before they return home.

The Saudi club, meanwhile, put Chelsea's back against the wall in their semifinal matchup, although they couldn't get past Kepa. That's why this promises to be an exciting showdown between teams who could have gone further in the tournament.

Al Hilal vs Al-Ahly: Date

Al Hilal and Al-Ahly will face each other on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in the third place game of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. The match will take place at Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Hilal vs Al-Ahly: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 AM

CT: 7 AM

MT: 6 AM

PT: 5 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Ahly

The game to be played between Al Hilal and Al-Ahly in the third place game of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, and Foxsports.com.