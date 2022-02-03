Al Hilal and Al Jazira will meet at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the Second Round of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Al Hilal vs Al Jazira: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Second Round of FIFA Club World Cup 2021

Al Hilal and Al Jazira will clash at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Second Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Club World Cup soccer derby match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. No surprises here as Al Hilal are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Al Jazira are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on April 6, 2016, when The Blue Waves earned a tight 1-0 win at home, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the 2016-17 AFC Champions League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time at the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

Al Hilal vs Al Jazira: Date

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Second Round game between Al Hilal and Al Jazira will be played on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Al Hilal vs Al Jazira: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Al Hilal vs Al Jazira in FIFA Club World Cup 2021

The game to be played between Al Hilal and Al Jazira in the Second Round of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.