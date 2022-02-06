Al Hilal will face Chelsea for the semifinal of the Club World Cup at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the United States and Canada.

Al Hilal and Chelsea will face each other at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium for the semifinal of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it in the US and Canada on FuboTV (free trial).

Al Hilal, champions of the 2021 AFC Champions League will have one of the most difficult games in their history ahead of them. In the previous round they played against the champion of the United Arab Emirates League (who qualified for this FIFA Club World Cup by being champions in the host country) and beat them 6-1. The Saudis are confident that they can surprise the British.

On the Chelsea side, it is more than clear that they are the favorites to become the champions of this 2022 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup. They are not only one of the best teams in their country, but also in all of Europe and the world. It would be a major surprise if they were eliminated in this instance, but they should never be overconfident anyway.

Al Hilal vs Chelsea: Date

This game corresponding to the first of the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup (the other will be between Palmeiras and Al-Ahly) that takes place in the United Arab Emirates, will be played at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday 9 February at 11:30 AM (ET).

Al Hilal vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Al Hilal vs Chelsea

This game for the semifinals of the Club World Cup between Al Hilal and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

