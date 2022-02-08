Al-Hilal will face Chelsea for the semifinals of the Club World Cup this Wednesday, February 9, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada.

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada the semifinal of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Hilal and Chelsea will face each other for the semifinals of the Club World Cup at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium this Wednesday, February 8 at 11:30 AM (ET). Here you will find everything you need to know about this CWC game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US and Canada on FuboTV (free trial).

Chelsea are the top favorites to win this Club World Cup. Not only because of their extraordinary squad, but also because it is one of the best teams in Europe and the world. It would really be a major surprise if they didn't win this edition, and even more so if they didn't win this match. They will try to get their first Club World Cup, since the only time they played it in 2012, they lost to Corinthians.

In the case of Al-Hilal, they will go in search of a true feat. They are facing the most important game in their history when they face a true European giant such as Chelsea. In the phase 2, they beat Al-Jazira 6-1, so they are in good form, but facing the UAE champions is certainly not the same as facing the UEFA Champions League winners.

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Live Stream in the US and Canada: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play for the semifinals of the United Arab Emirates 2022 Club World Cup will be the first between them in history. Chelsea don't have a long history of facing AFC teams. They only did it twice and in friendlies games: against Perth Glory (Australia) in 2018 and against Kawasaki Frontale (Japan) in 2019.

How to watch or live stream Al-Hilal vs Chelsea in the US and Canada

This semifinals game of the Club World Cup between Al-Hilal and Chelsea will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: unsurprisingly Chelsea are the favorite with -400 odds, while Al-Hilal have +850. A draw would finish in a +525 payout.

Caliente Chelsea -400 Tie +525 Al Hilal +850

*Odds via Caliente

