Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another World Record Guinness

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records: this time, he's set another one outside the world of soccer.

Despite the passage of time, Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence continues to not only captivate his fans but also inspire them to follow in his footsteps. This time, away from the soccer field, the Al Nassr star has set a new Guinness World Record.

CR7 is making his last appearances in professional football, in this case delighting fans in the Saudi Pro League. Despite he radically changed European leagues for the Arabian culture, the Portuguese striker is still breaking nets and now he is one goal away from the 900 in his professional career.

Not only that: in his last match against Al Feiha, the former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid scored another free kick goal, and now he is only one goal away from tying Lionel Messi’s free-kick goals (65).

All this statistics currently make Cristiano Ronaldo one of the most consistent football players in the world, and he is definitely trying to still improve his numbers. His records are not only being shattered in the world of soccer, as CR7 continues to make waves with every step he takes in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating after scores the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

CR7 and yet another astonishing record to his name

While throughout his career the Portuguese forward has shattered every soccer-related record in his path, this time, his accolade is not specifically related to football.

With the recent news of the launch of his YouTube channel URCristiano, the Portuguese star has set a record for the most subscribers gained on the platform within 24 hours. The official number from YouTube of 19,729,827 subscribers was revealed exclusively to Guinness World Records earlier this week.

Currently, the number of people who have subscribed to the Al Nassr forward’s channel has already surpassed 48 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo World Record Guinness.

Cristiano Ronaldo and social media

Ronaldo is one of those sports figures who has broken all records in the world of social media, becoming one of the most followed individuals globally in this realm.

He holds the record for the most followers on Instagram, boasting 637 million, and was the first person to hit 500 million followers on the platform in November 2022. Additionally, he has 170 million followers on Facebook and 112 million on X/Twitter, bringing his total social media following to nearly one billion accounts.

CR7 already has a Guinness World Record

This is not the first time Ronaldo has been awarded a Guinness World Record plaque. Previously, in a football-related achievement, the forward received the plaque for ‘Most Goals Scored in International Football Matches by an Individual (Male).’

