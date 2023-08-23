Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a powerful team against one that has struggled. It’s going to be Al Raed facing Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Al Raed are a long shot to claim a victory despite being at home considering how they began. Even without all the stars on the other team, they opened this tournament with nothing other than two defeats.
Al Hilal can boast a stellar lineup when all their stars are ready to go, but that’s not going to be the case for quite some time. Neymar’s recent acquisition also included a muscle injury confirmed by the coach, so he is not expected to play for his new club for a few weeks.
Al Raed vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time
Al Raed will confront Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, August 24.
How to watch Al Raed vs Al Hilal in your country
