Al Raed vs Al Hilal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League has a powerful team against one that has struggled. It’s going to be Al Raed facing Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al Raed vs Al Hilal online free in the US on Fubo]

Al Raed are a long shot to claim a victory despite being at home considering how they began. Even without all the stars on the other team, they opened this tournament with nothing other than two defeats.

Al Hilal can boast a stellar lineup when all their stars are ready to go, but that’s not going to be the case for quite some time. Neymar’s recent acquisition also included a muscle injury confirmed by the coach, so he is not expected to play for his new club for a few weeks.

Al Raed vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Al Raed will confront Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, August 24.

Australia: 4:00 AM (August 25)

Belgium: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Poland: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Al Raed vs Al Hilal in your country

Australia: 10 Play

Belgium: DAZN Belgium

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

International: DAZN, Shahid

Kenya: Azam Sports 2 HD

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca Uno

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live, Sport1 Extra, Blue Sport D 2, sportdigital

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus