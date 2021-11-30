The former Newcastle United goal scorer does not see a major change in Newcastle’s fortunes if the team continues to play the way they have been playing.

If there is anyone that can speak about Newcastle United with authority it’s Alan Shearer, one of the best forwards in the history of the Premier League. Shearer scored 148 goals in over 300 games for the ‘magpies’.

As of this writing, Newcastle is last in the Premier League standings having not won a single game all season with 7 draws and 7 defeats. The team was purchased by a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in October, and while the purchase sparked widespread supporter jubilation, the club continues to flounder at the bottom of the standings.

Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce as coach shortly after the purchase, but the club has yet to turn in a positive result. Now facing relegation and an important January transfer window Alan Shearer spoke to the BBC about what Newcastle must do to keep their hopes of just staying up alive.

Alan Shearer on Newcastle United’s transfer window

Speaking to the BBC, Shearer stressed how Newcastle need to win their next two games against Norwich and Burnley, “Two wins are imperative, because that will at least put them in touch with the teams that are just above (relegation)”.

Shearer continued by not laying the blame on Howe for the club’s poor season but rather focusing on the possible big-time transfers that won’t happen if the club does not make good use of the winter transfer window effectively: “Newcastle are facing a scenario where they will be adrift in early January, which could affect the caliber of players arriving when the transfer window opens. Not many of the best players will want to commit to a team that, by then, might look like it’s going to be relegated.“

One area Newcastle will need to improve on is defense. The club is the worst team so far this season at the back giving up 29 goals in 14 games. While Newcastle is in last place with 7 points, Leeds United are 17th with only 12 points, so all is not lost yet.



