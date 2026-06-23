Cristiano Ronaldo admits it was a ‘tough week’ before brace for Portugal at 2026 World Cup

In the United States, the country Mark Twain once called home, Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to the writer’s most famous quote. “Reports of my death were greatly exaggerated,” Twain once said. Just in case fans across the globe were ready to write Ronaldo off, the 41-year-old star took everybody on a trip down memory lane with his brace for Portugal against Uzbekistan. For old times’ sake, Ronaldo broke Messi’s record for oldest player to score twice in a World Cup game.

Although it may seem that way after Portugal climbed to the top of the Group K standings and Ronaldo delivered a vintage performance, not all was rosy for Cristiano and the Lusos. As Ronaldo himself admitted, the week following DR Congo’s spoilage of Portugal‘s 2026 World Cup debut was anything but easy to deal with. Fortunately for Ronaldo, the worst may be behind them.

“I know that whoever works hard, God helps him. It was a tough week, a dark one, it started as if I had retired from football,” Ronaldo confessed, via Fabrizio Romano. “But I held on as I always hold on because I believe in work more than football. It was tough, I have to admit, but we came back”.

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This statement comes shortly after Ronaldo insisted the focus remain unchanged amid the rumors surrounding Portugal. Clearly, the buzz had taken its toll on Ronaldo and the rest of Portugal’s squad. However, they pushed through, dismantled Uzbekistan, and appear to be back on track in the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal reacts after the first half.

Ronaldo bursts for much-needed brace

Coming off his rough outing against DR Congo, Portugal captain Ronaldo was backed by head coach Roberto Martinez and remained in Portugal’s starting XI. Cristiano repaid that vote of confidence with goals and a record-setting performance.

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Needless to say, Ronaldo was dealing with a lot of pent-up emotions, and he broke free from them with his brace and Portugal’s commanding victory. As the game at Houston Stadium came to an end, the Madeira native stared at the camera and shouted, “I’m back,” a statement Ronaldo has now explained.

Ronaldo has now scored 10 goals across six World Cup tournaments. With his brace against Uzbekistan in 2026, Ronaldo has already matched the second-highest goal total he has recorded in a single World Cup. He is two goals away from matching his career-best four-goal tally, which he set at the 2018 World Cup.

Golden Boot race heats up

Although Messi is leading the Golden Boot race with five goals so far in the 2026 World Cup, there are several stars well in contention. After his slow start, Ronaldo has added his name to that conversation. He has some ground to make up for, but if his latest outing is any indicator, Cristiano is coming for the golden boot—as well as the throne and the crown.

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Lionel Messi: 5 goals

Kylian Mbappe: 4 goals

Erling Haaland: 4 goals

Deniz Undav: 3 goals

Jonathan David: 3 goals

As it stands, Ronaldo is tied with a plethora of players on two goals, but if there’s one thing that’s clear, it is that Cristiano can score at remarkable rates. Finally, the hex has been broken and the floodgates have opened. The rest of the 2026 World Cup should take cover, Ronaldo is here. Is he truly back, though? Or did he never really leave in the first place?