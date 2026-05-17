Barcelona vs Real Betis: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 17, 2026

Barcelona take on Real Betis in the Matchday 37 of the 2025/2026 La Liga at the Camp Nou. Two rivals face off, both seeking to finish as high as possible in the standings. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Real Betis Tournament La Liga Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 3:15 PM (ET) / 12:15 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis in the USA

Fans looking forward to this marquee matchup will have multiple ways to watch live, whether through streaming platforms or traditional television coverage. Fubo remains one of the most popular options for sports fans, providing easy access to the game from nearly any device.

DirecTV Stream and ESPN+ will also offer live streaming coverage for viewers preferring online services. Meanwhile, fans who prefer traditional TV have the option of watching the game through ESPN Deportes.

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Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Betis for free?

USA supporters can stream this 2025/2026 La Liga encounter, along with other competition’s biggest games, live on Fubo.

With a 5-day free trial available, viewers have a great chance to enjoy this game and follow the excitement of the 2025/2026 La Liga.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With both clubs already accomplishing their main goals for the season, this showdown between longtime rivals offers one final opportunity to build momentum before the season ends.

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FC Barcelona secured the La Liga title after delivering an impressive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, while Real Betis locked up a coveted Champions League berth thanks to a 2-1 win over Elche in their last outing.

With silverware and European qualification already in hand, both sides now shift their focus toward closing the season on a high note and climbing as high as possible in the standings.

Sofyan Amrabat of Real Betis – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

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Barcelona vs Real Betis: Predicted Lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): J Garcia; E Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; F Torres.

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Gomez, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fidalgo, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu.

What time is the Barcelona vs Real Betis match?

The match kicks off today, May 17, at 3:15 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:15 PM

Central Time: 2:15 PM

Mountain Time: 1:15 PM

Pacific Time: 12:15 PM