Barcelona vs Real Betis: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 17, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Barcelona vs Real Betis
|Tournament
|La Liga
|Date
|Sunday, May 17, 2026
|Time
|3:15 PM (ET) / 12:15 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|ESPN Deportes
|Live Stream
|ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis in the USA
Fans looking forward to this marquee matchup will have multiple ways to watch live, whether through streaming platforms or traditional television coverage. Fubo remains one of the most popular options for sports fans, providing easy access to the game from nearly any device.
DirecTV Stream and ESPN+ will also offer live streaming coverage for viewers preferring online services. Meanwhile, fans who prefer traditional TV have the option of watching the game through ESPN Deportes.
Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Betis for free?
USA supporters can stream this 2025/2026 La Liga encounter, along with other competition’s biggest games, live on Fubo.
With a 5-day free trial available, viewers have a great chance to enjoy this game and follow the excitement of the 2025/2026 La Liga.
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Match Preview: What’s at stake?
With both clubs already accomplishing their main goals for the season, this showdown between longtime rivals offers one final opportunity to build momentum before the season ends.
FC Barcelona secured the La Liga title after delivering an impressive 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, while Real Betis locked up a coveted Champions League berth thanks to a 2-1 win over Elche in their last outing.
With silverware and European qualification already in hand, both sides now shift their focus toward closing the season on a high note and climbing as high as possible in the standings.
Sofyan Amrabat of Real Betis – Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Barcelona vs Real Betis: Predicted Lineups
Barcelona (4-2-3-1): J Garcia; E Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; F Torres.
Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Gomez, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Fidalgo, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu.
What time is the Barcelona vs Real Betis match?
The match kicks off today, May 17, at 3:15 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:15 PM
Central Time: 2:15 PM
Mountain Time: 1:15 PM
Pacific Time: 12:15 PM