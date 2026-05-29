Atletico Madrid mock Barcelona over Alvarez with joke bids for Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha

Following reports that Barcelona submitted a $116 million offer for Julian Alvarez, Atletico Madrid responded with mock bids for Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha.

On Friday, reports emerged that Barcelona had submitted a $116 million offer for Julian Alvarez. A few moments later, Atletico Madrid took to social media to troll the Catalans with mock offers for Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha.

Fabrizio Romano, a renowned journalist who specializes in the soccer transfer market, reported on Friday that Barcelona made the first move toward acquiring Julian Alvarez from Atleti. The Colchoneros did not take this report well and answered with joking bids for three of the Blaugranas’ biggest stars.

“HERE WE GO! We have sent a fax to @FCBarcelona_es with our transfer offer: 4 tickets for tomorrow’s Bad Bunny concert, an annual subscription to ABC, and a bag of sunflower seeds. We eagerly await the response to prepare the ‘announce’,” Atleti published on their official Spanish X account alongside a picture of Lamine Yamal, who recently won his third LaLiga title, wearing their jersey.

Advertisement

HERE WE GO! Hemos enviado un fax al @FCBarcelona_es con nuestra oferta de traspaso: 4 entradas para el concierto de Bad Bunny de mañana, una suscripción anual al ABC y una bolsa de pipas. Esperamos ansiosos la respuesta para preparar el ‘announce’. pic.twitter.com/e0J7mPljHa — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 29, 2026

Pedri and Raphinha also included in Atleti’s troll

In their second tweet on the topic, Atletico Madrid shared a joke offer for Pedri: “HERE WE GO! For this second offer we had a problem, we ran out of tickets for tomorrow’s concert, so we are improving the previous proposal with 6 for Sunday’s concert.”

HERE WE GO! Para esta segunda oferta hemos tenido un problema, se nos han terminado las entradas para el concierto de mañana, así que mejoramos la propuesta anterior con 6 para el del domingo. pic.twitter.com/YlAMkP26XG — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 29, 2026

Advertisement

For their third post of the day, Atletico Madrid targeted Barcelona winger Raphinha, all of them starting with Romano’s phrase when he announces a signing: “HERE WE GO! And to complete the 3-for-1 deal, we went all out and are throwing the house out the window: the player arrives on loan for one season and in exchange we loan Tom Ford and Smith with no option to buy. An irresistible offer.”

HERE WE GO! Y para completar el 3×1 nos hemos venido arriba y vamos a tirar la casita por la ventana: el jugador llega cedido por una temporada y a cambio nosotros cedemos a Tom Ford y Smith sin opción de compra. Oferta irrechazable. pic.twitter.com/ChQivcgYFd — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 29, 2026

Atletico Madrid send a clear message to Barcelona about Julian Alvarez

Following these three posts, Atletico Madrid concluded the interaction with a direct message aimed at Barcelona regarding the reported bid for Julian Alvarez and the persistent rumors surrounding his potential exit from the club:

Advertisement

“No, Atletico Madrid would never do something like that. However, over the last few months, we have been suffering a campaign of constant harassment against one of our players. Self-serving leaks, ‘fake news’, a continuous lack of respect, the Cule version of the media machinery inventing stories, phone calls right before head-to-head matches… But of course, it would also never cross our minds to have the vice president of the referees on our payroll or to resort to political favors to register players. RESPECT and VALUES.”