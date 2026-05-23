Valencia vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the La Liga match on May 23, 2026

Valencia will face Barcelona in the Matchday 38 of the 2025/2026 La Liga at the Mestalla. The La Liga champions visit Valencia, who are seeking qualification for the Conference League. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Valencia vs Barcelona Tournament La Liga Date Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream ESPN+

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in the USA

Viewers eager to catch this headline showdown will have an easy option to follow the action live. ESPN+ holds the exclusive streaming rights, allowing fans to watch the matchup seamlessly on multiple supported devices from virtually anywhere.

Those choosing to stream the event can access the broadcast directly through the service and experience every minute of this much-anticipated battle in real time.

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Can I watch Valencia vs Barcelona for free?

Fans in the United States will be able to catch this thrilling 2025/2026 La Liga showdown only on ESPN+, which holds exclusive streaming rights for the match nationwide.

Those searching for a free viewing option, however, are out of luck, as ESPN+ currently offers no free trial, leaving no way to watch the game at no charge in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The curtain is coming down on the La Liga season, but there’s still plenty left to decide on the final Matchday. Barcelona already wrapped up the league title weeks ago, officially sealing the crown with a statement 2-0 win over rivals Real Madrid, the only side still within striking distance at the time.

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Now, the focus shifts to the battle further down the table, where Valencia remain alive in the race for a UEFA Conference League berth.

Their European hopes depend on results elsewhere, but the equation is simple: anything less than a win would end their chances of sneaking into continental competition.

Stole Dimitrievski of Valencia – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

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Valencia vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Valencia (4-4-2): Dimitrievski; Rendall, Tarrega, Nunez, Vazquez; Rioja, Ugrinic, Rodriguez, Ramazani; Guerra, Duro.

Barcelona (4-3-3): J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Torres, Rashford.

What time is the Valencia vs Barcelona match?

The match kicks off today, May 23, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM