What is Ghana’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs England at 2026 World Cup?

Ghana and England face off in the second round of Group L at the 2026 World Cup, in a match where both teams won their opening game.

Ghana began their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought victory over Panama, which allowed them to climb in the FIFA World Rankings. Ahead of their match against England at Boston Stadium, the Black Stars sit 65th in the standings.

Following its promising debut, the African side climbed eight places in the rankings, reaching a total of 1,380.71 points. This figure could change depending on the result they achieve against a European powerhouse like Harry Kane’s team.

England’s situation ahead of this match is completely different. Thomas Tuchel’s side sits fourth in the rankings, just behind giants Argentina, France, and Spain, who make up the elite top three.

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Ghana and England battle for the top spot

After the first matchday, Group L has split in two. Both Ghana and England came through their opening games successfully, so the winner of their head-to-head clash will take sole leadership of the group, potentially securing qualification to the Round of 16.

Harry Kane #9 of England.

The Black Stars secured a 1-0 late victory over Panama. The Three Lions, meanwhile, thrashed Croatia 4-2 in a clash between European teams. Here is the group standings table ahead of Matchday 2 in Group L:

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