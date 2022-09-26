Albania will host Iceland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B2. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Albania vs Iceland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Albania will receive Iceland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B2. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last game of this group, and without a doubt the least interesting of all. It is true that these teams no longer play for any and neither of them will go to Qatar, so it is only a game that will help them complete all the games scheduled in this League B of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League.

Russia will be relegated because they were disqualified before the start of the competition, and Israel with 8 points secured first place in the group. However, it will serve both as preparation for the future competitions that lie ahead, and more importantly, to try to start a good process that will lead them to play a World Cup.

Albania vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time

Albania will play against Iceland for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B2 this Tuesday, September 27 at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 28)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Albania vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Albania: TV Klans

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Botswana: Super Sport OTT 8

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: Super Sport OTT 8

Cameroon: Super Sport OTT 8

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: Super Sport OTT 8

Gambia: Super Sport OTT 8

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Super Sport OTT 8

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: Super Sport OTT 8

Lesotho: Super Sport OTT 8

Liberia: Super Sport OTT 8

Malawi: Super Sport OTT 8

Mauritius: Super Sport OTT 8

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: Super Sport OTT 8

Nigeria: Super Sport OTT 8

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: Super Sport OTT 8

Sierra Leone: Super Sport OTT 8

South Africa: Super Sport OTT 8

Sudan: Super Sport OTT 8

Eswatini: Super Sport OTT 8

Tanzania: Super Sport OTT 8

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: Super Sport OTT 8

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Zambia: Super Sport OTT 8

Zimbabwe: Super Sport OTT 8

