The UEFA Nations League kicks off this week and the nations of Europe prepare to play their first games. However, there is in the case of these two teams, the game they were supposed to play against each other was suspended. Here we tell you the reason. Remember that the entire UEFA Nations League can be seen on FuboTV (free trial).

The UEFA Nations League is a tournament that brings together all the national teams belonging to UEFA in four leagues, from the strongest teams in League A to the weakest in League D with a promotion and relegation system as a prize and punishment for the performance of the teams in each of their groups.

In Group 2 of League B, Iceland, Russia, Albania and Israel were paired. In Matchday 1 Iceland and Israel were to play and Russia visit Albania, a game that ultimately will not take place and the only teams that will see action in that first Matchday will be Iceland and Israel.

Why was the 2022 UEFA Nations League game canceled?

The cancellation of this game has to do with the disqualification suffered by the Russian team by FIFA, the same one that did not allow them to play their playoff for qualification for Qatar 2022, as a result of the conflict with Ukraine. That is why Russia will not play this Nations League and will be relegated to League C.

