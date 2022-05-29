Poland and Wales will begin their participation in what will be this new edition of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Poland and Wales will face each other in what will be the first game for both teams in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

A new edition of the UEFA Nations League begins and the teams prepare for what is going to be a very tough competition. It is that only the first of each group (composed of four nations) goes to the final part to fight for the title or promotion, while the last are relegated to a minor league.

Poland and Wales make up Group 4 of League A together with the Netherlands and Belgium, the two favorites to advance to the final part. That leaves these two teams as the main candidates to finish in last place and, therefore, lose the category. This duel, for this reason, will be key since it could be an anticipated final due to relegation.

Poland vs Wales: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Poland and Wales that will take place at the Miejski Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland, will be played on Wednesday, June 1 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Poland vs Wales: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Poland vs Wales

Poland and Wales will play this UEFA Nations League game on Wednesday, June 1 at 12:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN in Canada.

