Boca Juniors will visit Aldosivi this Wednesday, February 16 at the Jose Maria Minella Stadium for the Matchday 2 of the Copa de la Liga 2022.

Aldosivi and Boca Juniors will face each other this Wednesday, February 16 at the Jose Maria Minella Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

Boca Juniors did not have the best start in this 2022 Copa de la Liga. In their game for Matchday 1, they tied 1-1 at home against Colon after going ahead for much of the game (the equalizing goal came at 86 minute). That is why they will now go in search of their first victory in the championship.

Aldosivi is another team that did not have a good start either. As a visitor against Velez Sarsfield they lost 2-0 having a good level at times, but being inferior to the locals for most of the match. The team from Mar del Plata is in need of points since a losing streak could leave them very close to the relegation zone to the second division.

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 5:15 PM (ET)

Location: Jose Maria Minella Stadium, Mar del Plata, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, Boca Juniors widely leads the statistics between both. In a total of 8 games, the "Xeneizes" have won 5 against Aldosivi's 2. In addition, there was 1 tie. The last time they played was a 3-0 in favor of Boca on November 9, 2021 for the Argentine Super League.

The game that will be played this Wednesday, February 16 at the Jose Maria Minella Stadium for the Matchday 2 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between Aldosivi and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with -150 odds, while Aldosivi have +450. A tie would finish in a +270 payout.

DraftKings Aldosivi +450 Tie +270 Boca Juniors -150

*Odds via Caliente