Aldosivi and Boca Juniors face each other on Monday at the Estadio José María Minella in Matchday 20 of the Argentine Liga Profesional 2021 season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Aldosivi will come against Boca Juniors at the Estadio José María Minella in Mar del Plata, in the 20th round of the 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional season on Monday, November 9, 2021, at 7:15 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this interesting Argentine League match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Boca Juniors are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Aldosivi have grabbed a triumph twice to this day, and the remaining one game has ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on August 18, 2019, when Boca won 2-0 at home in Buenos Aires. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional season.

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 7, 2021

Time: 7:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio José María Minella, Mar del Plata

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM

CT: 6:15 PM

MT: 5:15 PM

PT: 4:15 PM

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Storylines

Aldosivi have lost only one game in their last five Liga Profesional fixtures. They also have two wins and two draws (DWDWL). Meanwhile, Boca Juniors have lost more matches recently but still have won more points. In contrast to their opponents, they have emerged triumphant in all three of their five most recent league games, while losing their last two (LLWWW).

The Genoese currently sit in eighth place with 30 points in 19 regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the Shark are placed 11 positions below them, in 19th place of the Argentine Liga Profesional table with 21 points won in 19 games this season.

These opponents do not have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 24, 2015, and it ended in a surprising 3-0 away win for Aldosivi in the 2015 Argentine Liga Profesional Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 20.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors in the U.S.

The 2021 Argentine Liga Profesional Round 20 game between Aldosivi and Boca Juniors, to be played on Monday, at the Estadio José María Minella in Mar del Plata, will be broadcast on TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+ in the United States.

Aldosivi vs Boca Juniors: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Boca Juniors. FanDuel see them as firm favorites to claim another win in the season and they have given them -140 odds. The home side Aldosivi, meanwhile, have odds of +380 to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Aldosivi +380 Tie +240 Boca Juniors -140

* Odds via FanDuel