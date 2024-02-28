At only 19, Alejandro Garnacho has already established himself as a prominent player for Manchester United. However, his current contract doesn’t seem to reflect his current status on the squad.

In fact, the Argentine international is reportedly among the lowest-paid players at Old Trafford. According to Capology, Garnacho makes £2,600,000 a year, ranking 21st in the payroll. That’s without considering the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek, who make more than Garnacho but are out on loan.

Casemiro is understood to be the highest-paid player at Manchester United with a £18,200,000 annual salary, followed by Raphael Varane £17,680,000 and Marcus Rashford £15,600,000.

17 more players separate Garnacho from the top three, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw all making more than the young winger.

Man United list of best-paid players by year has Garnacho in 21st place

Casemiro – £18,200,000 Raphael Varane – £17,680,000 Marcus Rashford – £15,600,000 Anthony Martial – £13,000,000 Mason Mount – £13,000,000 Bruno Fernandes – £12,480,000 Antony – £10,400,000 Harry Maguire – £9,880,000 Luke Shaw – £7,800,000 Christian Eriksen – £7,800,000 Lisandro Martinez – £6,240,000 Victor Lindelof – £6,240,000 Andre Onana – £6,240,000 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £4,680,000 Rasmus Hojlund – £4,420,000 Diogo Dalot – £4,420,000 Tyrell Malacia – £3,900,000 Jonny Evans – £3,380,000 Sofyan Amrabat – £3,380,000 Scott McTominay – £3,120,000 Alejandro Garnacho £2,600,000

Garnacho has enjoyed a quick rise at Old Trafford since making his professional debut on April 28, 2022 during a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The winger is considered in high regard by Erik ten Hag, who gave him more playing time this season.

The Madrid native made 31 appearances for the Red Devils in the 2023-24 campaign so far, playing 25 of those games from the get-go. With 7 goals and three assists, he’s proving the coach right.

According to Transfermarkt, Garnacho’s contract at Manchester United runs unitl June 2028. However, it’s safe to say the club will need to revisit the terms of the deal at some point if it wants to keep its generational talent for a long time.