At only 19, Alejandro Garnacho has already established himself as a prominent player for Manchester United. However, his current contract doesn’t seem to reflect his current status on the squad.
In fact, the Argentine international is reportedly among the lowest-paid players at Old Trafford. According to Capology, Garnacho makes £2,600,000 a year, ranking 21st in the payroll. That’s without considering the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek, who make more than Garnacho but are out on loan.
Casemiro is understood to be the highest-paid player at Manchester United with a £18,200,000 annual salary, followed by Raphael Varane £17,680,000 and Marcus Rashford £15,600,000.
17 more players separate Garnacho from the top three, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw all making more than the young winger.
Man United list of best-paid players by year has Garnacho in 21st place
- Casemiro – £18,200,000
- Raphael Varane – £17,680,000
- Marcus Rashford – £15,600,000
- Anthony Martial – £13,000,000
- Mason Mount – £13,000,000
- Bruno Fernandes – £12,480,000
- Antony – £10,400,000
- Harry Maguire – £9,880,000
- Luke Shaw – £7,800,000
- Christian Eriksen – £7,800,000
- Lisandro Martinez – £6,240,000
- Victor Lindelof – £6,240,000
- Andre Onana – £6,240,000
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka – £4,680,000
- Rasmus Hojlund – £4,420,000
- Diogo Dalot – £4,420,000
- Tyrell Malacia – £3,900,000
- Jonny Evans – £3,380,000
- Sofyan Amrabat – £3,380,000
- Scott McTominay – £3,120,000
- Alejandro Garnacho £2,600,000
Garnacho has enjoyed a quick rise at Old Trafford since making his professional debut on April 28, 2022 during a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The winger is considered in high regard by Erik ten Hag, who gave him more playing time this season.
The Madrid native made 31 appearances for the Red Devils in the 2023-24 campaign so far, playing 25 of those games from the get-go. With 7 goals and three assists, he’s proving the coach right.
According to Transfermarkt, Garnacho’s contract at Manchester United runs unitl June 2028. However, it’s safe to say the club will need to revisit the terms of the deal at some point if it wants to keep its generational talent for a long time.