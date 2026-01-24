Alianza Lima vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2026 international friendly

Inter Miami prepare to contest their first match of the year as they take on Alianza Lima at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Peru. This fixture serves as the opening match of the club’s Champions Tour, which will also include stops in Colombia, Ecuador, and Puerto Rico.

The Herons have been remarkably active during the current transfer window, securing nine reinforcements to date. Some of these new faces are expected to make their debuts for the Fort Lauderdale-based club today.

This match will serve as a significant test for Lionel Messi and company, as they face the second-most successful club in Peruvian soccer history. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, head coach Javier Mascherano emphasized the importance of these international friendlies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For us, playing these teams in preseason is a great test because they are teams that compete at a high level in South America, in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana,” Mascherano said. “We not only want to repeat as MLS champions but also win the titles we did not secure last year, such as the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

For Alianza Lima, the match offers a prime opportunity to measure themselves against a powerhouse squad that claimed the 2025 MLS Cup title and now boasts a revamped roster prepared to compete on all fronts.

Advertisement

Alianza Lima probable lineup

see also Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Alianza Lima in 2026 international friendly?

Head coach Pablo Guede will be without injured players Fernando Gaibor and Kevin Quevedo. Additionally, Carlos Zambrano, Sergio Peña, and Miguel Trauco have been sidelined due to off-field disciplinary issues.

Advertisement

Alianza Lima’s predicted starting XI to face Inter Miami: Guillermo Viscarra; Luis Advíncula, Gianfranco Chávez, Renzo Garcés, Cristian Carbajal; Pedro Aquino, Jesús Castillo, Jairo Vélez; Gaspar Gentile, Eryc Castillo, Paolo Guerrero.

Inter Miami probable lineup

Javier Mascherano will be missing Tomas Aviles and Oscar Ustari, who are no longer part of the squad. Furthermore, Tadeo Allende has yet to join the preseason camp as he remains abroad awaiting the finalization of his visa paperwork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s predicted starting team to face Alianza Lima: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maxi Falcón, Noah Allen, Sergio Reguilón; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, David Ayala; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Mateo Silvetti.