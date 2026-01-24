Travis Kelce is left out of Chiefs awards amid retirement rumors and new coach for 2026

Travis Kelce did not win any individual awards with the Chiefs after the 2025 season. George Karlaftis received the Ed Block Courage Award and that was the last chance for the TE as Patrick Mahomes had already won team MVP.

Despite being 36 years old, Kelce showed that he is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL with a very solid year for the Kansas City Chiefs compared to other players at his position: 851 yards, five touchdowns, and 76 catches.

In recent days, many rumors have surfaced about his possible retirement after Eric Bieniemy returned as offensive coordinator. That could be a key factor in convincing him to come back and try to win another Super Bowl.

Does Eric Bieniemy back mean Travis Kelce is not retiring from football?

Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he was very excited about Eric Bieniemy’s arrival to the Chiefs. The tight end even said he couldn’t wait to see the coach back in the building, fueling rumors of a possible return for the 2026 season.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building. He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time. I had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player and as a person. I just love the guy and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and seeing him wearing the Chiefs logo.”

The tone with which Kelce made that statement, as if he were still part of the team, has sparked an intense debate on social media about whether the tight end could be considering playing one more year in 2026.

