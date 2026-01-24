Trending topics:
NFL

Travis Kelce is left out of Chiefs awards amid retirement rumors and new coach for 2026

Travis Kelce did not receive any individual honors with the Chiefs as rumors about his future for 2026 continue to grow.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce did not win any individual awards with the Chiefs after the 2025 season. George Karlaftis received the Ed Block Courage Award and that was the last chance for the TE as Patrick Mahomes had already won team MVP.

Despite being 36 years old, Kelce showed that he is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL with a very solid year for the Kansas City Chiefs compared to other players at his position: 851 yards, five touchdowns, and 76 catches.

In recent days, many rumors have surfaced about his possible retirement after Eric Bieniemy returned as offensive coordinator. That could be a key factor in convincing him to come back and try to win another Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Does Eric Bieniemy back mean Travis Kelce is not retiring from football?

Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he was very excited about Eric Bieniemy’s arrival to the Chiefs. The tight end even said he couldn’t wait to see the coach back in the building, fueling rumors of a possible return for the 2026 season.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building. He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time. I had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player and as a person. I just love the guy and it’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and seeing him wearing the Chiefs logo.”

Advertisement

The tone with which Kelce made that statement, as if he were still part of the team, has sparked an intense debate on social media about whether the tight end could be considering playing one more year in 2026.

Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with longtime coach and that could bring back star player for 2026 season

see also

Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with longtime coach and that could bring back star player for 2026 season

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award over Travis Kelce after Chiefs confirm new coach to help Andy Reid in 2026
NFL

Patrick Mahomes wins MVP award over Travis Kelce after Chiefs confirm new coach to help Andy Reid in 2026

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce decides not to participate in an NFL event amid retirement rumors
NFL

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce decides not to participate in an NFL event amid retirement rumors

Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with longtime coach and that could bring back star player for 2026 season
NFL

Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with longtime coach and that could bring back star player for 2026 season

Dabo Swinney makes wild accusation that could potentially affect Clemson and Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin’s departure
College Football

Dabo Swinney makes wild accusation that could potentially affect Clemson and Ole Miss after Lane Kiffin’s departure

Better Collective Logo