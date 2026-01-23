Inter Miami confirm Lionel Messi loses young Argentine teammate as veteran nears club exit

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are gearing up for a new campaign following their historic 2025 MLS Cup triumph. Amidst a busy transfer window, the Florida club have been active in bolstering their roster and have now confirmed the departure of an Argentine defender.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has loaned defender Tomás Avilés to Major League Soccer side CF Montréal through the conclusion of the 2026 season. Montréal will also hold an option to acquire the defender following the loan,” Inter Miami confirmed in an official statement on Friday.

The Argentine defender joined Inter Miami in 2023 from Racing Club and went on to record 87 appearances across all competitions, contributing four goals and two assists. Aviles was a key figure in the squad that secured the first trophies in Inter Miami history, including the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the transaction, Inter Miami also received a 2026 international roster spot from CF Montreal. The departure of Aviles is a tactical maneuver by the Fort Lauderdale front office, as it vacates a U-22 Initiative slot. This move allows the roster to accommodate three Senior Designated Players.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

With Aviles gone, the U-22 Initiative slots are held by Mateo Silvetti and David Ayala, while the Designated Player (DP) spots are occupied by Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. Inter Miami intend to use the third DP slot for German Berterame, who, according to reports, is nearing a move to the club.

Advertisement

Oscar Ustari nears departure

see also Does Luis Suarez have a place alongside Lionel Messi in the team? Inter Miami coach addresses striker’s role

Aviles may not be the only Argentine to leave the squad ahead of the new season. According to reports, veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is set to rescind his contract with the club after losing his prominent role in the Herons’ goal.

Advertisement

While there has been no official announcement regarding his exit, the 39-year-old’s absence from the start of Inter Miami’s preseason has fueled speculation. In the midst of these reports, Inter Miami confirmed goalkeeper Luis Barraza as their ninth signing of the offseason, further signaling Ustari’s likely departure. This follows the official announcement that the club have fully acquired Rocco Rios Novo on a permanent transfer from Lanus.

Ustari arrived at Inter Miami in 2024 as the backup to Drake Callender, but an injury to the American shot-stopper thrust the Argentine into the starting role. His strong performances earned him a permanent spot in the starting team, serving as the starter during the FIFA Club World Cup, where Inter Miami were eliminated by PSG in the Round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following that international competition, Ustari suffered a shoulder injury, allowing compatriot Rocco Rios Novo to step in. Rios Novo’s consistency eventually convinced head coach Javier Mascherano to keep him in the starting lineup.

Faced with limited playing time and the arrival of marquee goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, the Argentine veteran has reportedly decided to terminate his contract to seek new opportunities.