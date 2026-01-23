Lionel Messi receives direct invitation to return to FC Barcelona amid Inter Miami loan rumors

Inter Miami are positioning themselves to remain competitive and among the top contenders in the coming seasons, and Lionel Messi’s presence remains central to that project, as he has already demonstrated in recent years. Still, speculation continues to grow around a possible return to FC Barcelona, reopening a debate that many believed was settled.

Victor Font, a businessman and leader of the Nosaltres platform, as well as a candidate for the FC Barcelona presidency, states that if he wins the elections scheduled for March 15, his first decision will be to contact Messi to rebuild bridges with the club’s greatest legend.

“The first thing I will do if I win will be to call Leo Messi,” Font says during a public appearance. “I have ways to reach him directly or indirectly. It is an absolute priority to rebuild bridges with the greatest legends of this club. Messi is our history. We will explain our plan to him once the elections are won. He deserves the role that matches his legacy.”

Font’s promise comes at a key moment in the pre-election campaign, as he sharply criticizes the current management under Joan Laporta. He frames the election as a true plebiscite between the outgoing president’s model and a new vision for the club, emphasizing that his goal goes beyond symbolism and includes restoring Messi to a meaningful role at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi during a Barcelona match.

Font and a second-chance opportunity

Font, who finished second in the 2021 elections with nearly 30 percent of the vote, looked to capitalize on the affection members continue to hold for Messi. The Argentine’s departure in 2021 left a lasting wound within the institution, and while Font does not specify whether Messi would return as a player, ambassador, or in another capacity, the message is clear: reconnecting with club legends is central to rebuilding Barcelona’s future.

The March 15 elections are shaping up to be highly competitive, with Laporta as the main rival and other candidates such as Xavier Vilajoana and Marc Ciria also in the race. The winner is set to officially assume the presidency on July 1, 2026.

The event also highlights Barcelona’s broader social crisis. Representatives from the club’s environment agree that members, supporters’ groups, and regional affiliates feel increasingly disconnected from the institution. “These elections are not about choosing a person, but about choosing a club model, one that is transparent, professional, and centered on its people,” Font concludes.