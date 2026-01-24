Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Alianza Lima in 2026 international friendly?

Inter Miami will kick off a series of friendly matches that will serve as preparation for the start of a new MLS season, where they will look to defend their title. Lionel Messi and his teammates are set to play four matches in South America and the Caribbean, beginning with a showdown against Alianza Lima in Peru.

While there has been no official confirmation from head coach Javier Mascherano, Messi traveled with the rest of the squad to Lima, and all signs point to him seeing playing time at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva.

High-profile names such as Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were also part of Inter Miami’s traveling squad, as the Herons look to use this series of matches to fine-tune their form and kick off the upcoming season in the best possible way.

Inter Miami’s tour

Inter Miami are heading on an exciting South American and Caribbean tour this January and February, facing off against some of the region’s most iconic clubs. From the high-energy stadiums of Lima and Medellin to a final stop in Puerto Rico, the team is set to test its mettle in a series of high-profile international friendlies.

Alianza Lima

Date: Saturday, January 24

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Alejandro Villanueva (Lima, Peru)

Atletico Nacional

Date: Saturday, January 31

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Atanasio Girardot (Medellín, Colombia)

Barcelona de Guayaquil

Date: Saturday, February 7

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

Independiente del Valle

Date: Friday, February 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Juan Ramon Loubriel (Bayamon, Puerto Rico)

Inter Miami’s MLS season opener

Inter Miami are set for an important 2026 MLS season opener as they travel to face Son Heung-Min and LAFC at the legendary Los Angeles Coliseum. This high-stakes matchup on February 21 will see two of the league’s heavyweights collide in one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, marking a massive start to the new campaign.