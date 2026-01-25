Rams’ Matthew Stafford addresses retirement plans ahead of the 2026–27 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams are playing with everything on the line as they look to stay alive in the current NFL playoffs, but attention is already beginning to shift toward what lies ahead. One of the biggest questions surrounding the franchise is the future of star quarterback Matthew Stafford, as retirement rumors continue to circulate. Despite the speculation, Stafford appears to have a clear stance on his immediate future.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Stafford has expressed a strong desire to return for another season. Speaking during an analysis on NFL GameDay, Rapoport shared insight into the quarterback’s mindset as he approaches the later stages of his career.

“He is going to be 38 years old next month, playing at an MVP level,” Rapoport said. “But of course, given his age, you have to wonder what comes next for Matthew Stafford. My understanding is that Stafford has told people close to him that he believes he still has good football left, and no matter what, he wants to be back next year.”

Stafford reinforced that belief on the field last Sunday, leading a game-winning drive in overtime to defeat the Chicago Bears and send the Rams to the conference championship game. The victory kept Los Angeles firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.

QB Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams (2026)

The Rams are currently facing the Seattle Seahawks, with the winner securing a spot in the Super Bowl in San Francisco. The matchup represents a pivotal moment for the franchise, not only in the context of the postseason but also in shaping Stafford’s short-term future with the team.

Stafford’s current NFL season numbers

The veteran quarterback has thrown for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns this season, the highest totals among all quarterbacks in the league. His production continues to demonstrate that he remains one of the elite passers in the NFL, even as he approaches his late 30s.

While Stafford has not been a significant threat as a runner, recording just one rushing yard on 29 attempts, he has been dominant through the air. Regardless of Sunday’s result against Seattle, his willingness to return for another season is expected to energize the Rams’ fan base, with the outcome of the playoff run likely influencing, but not defining, that decision.