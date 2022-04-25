Always Ready and Deportivo Cali will play at Estadio Hernando Siles for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group E. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores

The Bolivian side Always Ready will play against the Colombian side Deportivo Cali at Estadio Hernando Siles for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group E. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the United States, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Always Ready have recorded 1 win and 1 loss in the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. La Banda Roja are looking forward to their second consecutive win as hosts. In their last 4 games at home, Always Ready have recorded 3 wins and 1 loss. They debuted against Corinthians at home, it was a 2-0 win for the Bolivian side in this year's international tournament.

On the other hand, Deportivo Cali have played in Bolivia before. However, their last visit to La Paz ended in a 5-0 loss against Club Bolivar. El Azucarero haven't won none of their last 5 away games in Copa Libertadores. They have conceded 19 goals and scored 6 times in those matches.

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: Date

Always Ready will face Deportivo Cali at Estadio Hernando Siles on Thursday, April 28, 2022 for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group E. Both teams are fighting for the first place of this group.

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: Time by states in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Always Ready and Deportivo Cali for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group E will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.