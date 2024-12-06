Where to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Atalanta will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 15 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

AC Milan and Atalanta are set to clash in a high-stakes showdown following impressive performances on Matchday 14. Milan secured a commanding victory over Empoli, keeping them in a Conference League spot, but their ambitions stretch far beyond that.

Meanwhile, Atalanta, sitting on 31 points, remain Napoli’s closest challengers at the top of the table. Fully aware of the importance of this match, Atalanta view this as a pivotal opportunity to stay in the title race and overcome a formidable opponent.

When will the Atalanta vs AC Milan match be played?

Atalanta will face AC Milan in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Friday, December 6. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Marco Carnesecchi of Atalanta – IMAGO / Action Plus

Atalanta vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Atalanta vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Atalanta and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.