Not even Joe Burrow can escape being ‘ghosted.’ A recent Super Bowl champion revealed that he received a message from the quarterback inviting him to join the Cincinnati Bengals but never responded.

The Bengals made a franchise-defining decision in 2020 by selecting Joe Burrow. With the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft, Cincinnati didn’t hesitate to acquire the former LSU standout to lead their offense.

Cincinnati had struggled at the quarterback position for years, which is why they had high hopes for Burrow’s arrival. He has exceeded all expectations, and the team remains hopeful he will deliver their first Vince Lombardi trophy.

Super Bowl champ admits 'ghosting' Joe Burrow in his attempt of recruiting him

Joe Burrow’s NFL career didn’t start smoothly. In his first season, the quarterback recorded a 2-7 record, largely due to the lack of talent around him on the Bengals roster.

However, his second season was a different story. Burrow finished the regular season with a 10-6 record and led the Bengals to their third Super Bowl appearance, though they ultimately lost to the Rams.

After this tough defeat, Burrow was determined to strengthen the roster to achieve greater success. Despite his efforts, he failed to recruit a legendary Super Bowl champion, as he was ‘ghosted.’

Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, recently revealed that Burrow had texted him in 2022 to join the Bengals. Gronkowski, who had previously expressed interest in playing alongside Burrow, explained that he initially thought the message was a prank due to a prior incident in 2015 where someone impersonated Malcom Brown to fool him.

Rob Gronkowski – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL 2021

“And then I get a text message, ‘Yo Gronk, what’s up man, I saw you talking me about me in the media, it’s Joe Burrow. I’d love for you if you would come to the Cincinnati Bengals,’“ Gronk said.

“When Malcom Brown was drafted to the Patriots, I got a text message that night, the night of the draft,” the former tight end said. “And it was like, ‘Hey Rob, it’s Malcom Brown, pleasure to be on your team. It’s an honor to be your teammate.’ And I wrote back, ‘Great to have you on.’ And then eventually, that night, called the number and it was NOT Malcom Brown. I got duped. It was just a random fan and they duped me to answer back.”

It wasn’t until Burrow later confirmed the message was legitimate. They met at the “White Party,” an annual event for several stars, and the quarterback asked the tight end why he ‘ghosted’ him.

“Within 10 seconds, [Burrow] was like, ‘Bro, you never responded to me,’” Gronkowski said. “And I knew exactly what he was talking about. And I was like, ‘No fricking way that that was actually you, bro.’ I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I apologize man.’ Because I love Joe Burrow.”

What is Joe Burrow’s contract with the Bengals?

The Bengals have immense faith in Joe Burrow’s abilities. Having already led the team to a Super Bowl, the franchise rewarded him with a massive contract extension.

In 2023, Burrow signed a 5-year, $275 million extension with $219 million guaranteed. He is now the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league, earning an average of $55 million annually, just behind Dak Prescott’s $60 million per season.

