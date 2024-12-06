Former NBA champion with Lakers defends LeBron James, Anthony Davis after ugly loss to Heat

Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Miami Heat, suffering a 134-93 loss, their worst of the season so far. Lakers legends Magic Johnson and James Worthy have already voiced their frustration with the team’s performance in the game.

In an attempt to ease the panic among Lakers fans, Dwight Howard posted on X: “We beat Miami when it mattered most,” referencing the team’s 2020 NBA Championship victory over the Heat.

However, Howard’s comments have sparked controversy among NBA and Lakers fans. While the veteran center sought to offer a different perspective by recalling the Lakers’ past glory, many critics argue that the team has struggled to remain relevant since that championship run. Experts suggest that the Lakers are living in the shadow of their past success rather than focusing on their current shortcomings.

Dwight Howard’s efforts to calm the storm have proven in vain, as the Lakers’ loss has only intensified criticism of their performance. Even LeBron James, typically a dominant force, has been criticized for not playing up to his usual standard, with discussions about his age trending across social media. However, the blame cannot be placed solely on LeBron, as the team’s overall performance has become a growing concern.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half of the Emirates NBA Cup game against the Phoenix Sunsat Footprint Center on November 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Magic Johnson and James Worthy critizice Lakers’ performance

Johnson, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, who was primarily known as “Magic”, is also the former president of basketball operations. Johnson shared his thoughts on social media by stating that the loss is purely “embarrassing” and advised them to play more vividly and fight for the win. James Worthy, another Lakers hotshot also, concurred with Johnson’s opinion during a post-game broadcast, suggesting that the team should go deep into their souls and come back to the Lakers’ essence.

The Lakers’ performance has been shaky midway through the season, and the team is under constant reminder of the high standards set by franchise legends Magic Johnson and James Worthy. To turn things around, Los Angeles will need to address issues on both ends of the floor—defensively and offensively—and find a way to remain competitive. With the trade deadline approaching, team decision-makers are likely weighing options to balance the workload more effectively, ensuring the star players receive the support they need to thrive.