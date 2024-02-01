All eyes are in Saudi Arabia for what could be the last dance between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Inter Miami, who are attempting to reach $200 million in revenue this season, traveled to Saudi Arabia to play Al Hilal, a defeat 4-3, and now the main course a match against CR7 and Al Nassr.



On the The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Billy Gil began the conversation by resurfacing that Lionel Messi was once being courted by Saudi Arabia to play in the Saudi Pro League for an astronomical salary. Messi would eventually choose Inter Miami because of the deal presented by MLS and a choice in lifestyle. Gil questioned why Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, “less than a year later” went off to play matches in Saudi Arabia.



Amin Elhassan would jump in and call Messi a “coward”, after a conversation about the issues centered around sports washing in Saudi Arabia, Elhassan turned his focus on Messi and stated, “Do I want to play against all the other great players in Europe who are now playing in (Saudi Arabia)? No! Let me hide in America, where no one knows how to play in anyway, and they’ll just fall over themselves, and everyone will marvel, “(Messi) scored the most goals!” (Messi) wants the ignorance because ignorance allows him to continue the farce that he’s some sort of God”.



Amid the incoherent and ill-informed rant of Amin Elhassan, Gil’s original point was that Messi after turning down the chance to play in the SPL would eventually be a Saudi Arabia ambassador for tourism and “sold himself” cheaply to only go back to play in Saudi Arabia for Inter Miami for a fraction of what he would have earned.



The reality is that while Messi is making a percentage of those who sign up to Apple TV to watch the games, Inter Miami is making the bulk of the revenue, as having Inter Miami play worldwide will help the team make its KPI of $200 million in revenue.



Inter Miami are winless in the MLS preseason having lost to FC Dallas and Al Hilal and drew 0-0 with El Salvador. 2024 is slated to be a huge year for Tata Martino’s side as they shoot to win MLS Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup.