Angel Di Maria was the standout player in Benfica‘s victory over Al Nassr in a friendly match during the team’s preseason. The ‘Fideo’ played a pivotal role in the match against Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate at Real Madrid, with whom he won everything in Europe.

The match ended with Benfica emerging victorious with a convincing 4-1 win over the Saudi Arabian side. Di Maria’s return to Benfica after 13 years was marked by an impressive performance, where he displayed his skill, speed, and finesse on the field.

As the Argentine continues to excel at the age of 35, his performance against Ronaldo’s team showcased his enduring talent and impact on the field.

Video: Di Maria’s stylish move to outplay Cristiano Ronaldo

Beyond their friendship, the Argentine showed that he is still at the top of his game at 35 years old and was crucial in opening the scoring with a fantastic goal, evading opponents with speed and finishing exquisitely over the goalkeeper.

But that wasn’t all, as he managed to get his former teammate riled up just before the first half ended. In the 43rd minute, with Benfica leading 3-1, Di Maria received the ball in midfield, and when he saw Cristiano Ronaldo coming to take it away, he skillfully chipped the ball over him.

After that, the Rosario-born player controlled the ball and continued his attack towards the opposition’s goal. However, this skill move angered the Al Nassr captain, and he had no choice but to commit a foul on Di Maria. The foul left the Argentine star on the ground for a few seconds.

Although both players quickly made peace, the moment went viral on social media. Even Di Maria’s name became a trending topic due to his exquisite skill.