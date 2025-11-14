Trending topics:
Angola vs Argentina LIVE: Lionel Messi’s team plays last international friendly of 2025 ahead of 2026 World Cup

Angola face Argentina in a 2025 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates and key moments from this exciting matchup. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Carmen Mandato / Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina face Angola in a 2025 international friendly in Luanda, with Lionel Scaloni’s side arriving as clear favorites, while Angola hope to make an impact on home soil. The hosts finished fourth in their African World Cup Qualifiers group and are eager to return to the tournament for the first time since Germany 2006.

Argentina enter this match focused on preparation and squad evaluation ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Their previous visits to Africa have been successful, with four wins and one draw in five games, demonstrating their experience on the continent. Scaloni’s squad will play only this friendly during the November window, using the remaining days for training sessions in Spain, while players like Lionel Messi and other key stars are expected to shine and test different tactical approaches.

Angola, despite the odds, aim to challenge Argentina through discipline and opportunistic counterattacks, seeking to leverage home advantage. For Argentina, this friendly provides a controlled environment to experiment with lineups and strategies, ensuring the team arrives in top form for the upcoming World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Today's venue

The match will take place at Estadio 11 de Novembro, a venue with a capacity of roughly 45,000 spectators in the city of Luanda. The Angolan government recently invested several million dollars to renovate the stadium ahead of the world champions’ visit — and, of course, to welcome the main attraction of the night: Lionel Messi.

Start time and how to watch

Angola vs Argentina will get underway at 11:00 AM ET (PT:8:00 AM)

Watch this 2025 International friendly match between Angola and Argentina live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and TyC Sports.

Angola and Argentina clash in 2025 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of today’s international friendly match!

Angola face Argentina in Luanda to continue their 2026 World Cup preparation paths in very different contexts. Angola arrive under Patrice Beaumelle with an undefeated streak and growing confidence, but without the World Cup dream. At the same time, Argentina close their 2025 schedule looking to refine their roster ahead of next year’s tournament.

Argentina enter with experience on African soil and a clear goal of testing new tactical ideas, while Angola hope to leverage their home advantage and recent form to challenge one of the world’s strongest national teams.

Stay with us for key details, fun facts, and minute-by-minute updates as Angola and Argentina go head-to-head in Luanda!

