Angola vs Argentina LIVE: Lionel Messi’s team plays last international friendly of 2025 ahead of 2026 World Cup

Argentina face Angola in a 2025 international friendly in Luanda, with Lionel Scaloni’s side arriving as clear favorites, while Angola hope to make an impact on home soil. The hosts finished fourth in their African World Cup Qualifiers group and are eager to return to the tournament for the first time since Germany 2006.

Argentina enter this match focused on preparation and squad evaluation ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Their previous visits to Africa have been successful, with four wins and one draw in five games, demonstrating their experience on the continent. Scaloni’s squad will play only this friendly during the November window, using the remaining days for training sessions in Spain, while players like Lionel Messi and other key stars are expected to shine and test different tactical approaches.

Angola, despite the odds, aim to challenge Argentina through discipline and opportunistic counterattacks, seeking to leverage home advantage. For Argentina, this friendly provides a controlled environment to experiment with lineups and strategies, ensuring the team arrives in top form for the upcoming World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.